Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. One big goldfish
There's a new state record for a "trophy" goldfish taken by bow fishing in a creek near Alexandria. That's right, a goldfish.
4. Mortality event
Birds continue to die at an alarming rate around Northern Virginia and across Mid-Atlantic states, with no cause yet found for the "mortality event," the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says.
3. Elsa arrives
Tropical Storm Elsa will pass through the D.C. area tonight, with heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated water spouts possible, particularly in areas east of Interstate 95. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Landmark Mall plans
The Alexandria City Council has unanimously approved redevelopment agreements for the site of the former Landmark Mall, which will be transformed into a mixed-use project anchored by a new Inova hospital.
1. Transit news
Fairfax County officials, during a briefing July 6 outside the West Falls Church Metro station, announced that Fairfax Connector would assume operations of five more former Metrobus routes on July 10.
InsideOut
The annual Arlington Visual Art Studio Tour, which will feature nearly 50 Arlington artists opening their workspaces to the public, returns Sept. 24-26. Click here for details.
