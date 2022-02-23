Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Trucker convoys
The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops ahead of trucker convoys expected in the D.C. area next week to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
4. Emergency landing
A 28-year-old pilot from Texas suffered minor injuries late Tuesday afternoon when he made an emergency landing in a small plane near Dulles International Airport.
3. Cold front
It will be a warm today with highs near 71 degrees, but don't get used to it. A cold front moves through later, dropping temperatures back into the 30s by Thursday morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Hoops Fest!
For an event-record seventh time, Gar-Field High School will host Hoops Fest March 16. This is the 25th Hoops Fest and the last one produced by InsideNoVa.
1. New owner for The Rose
Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, has acquired the rights to Colonial Downs' racetrack and gaming emporiums along with development rights for The Rose resort in Dumfries.
InsideOut
A new window display at Aurora Hills Library spotlights efforts of some local residents to promote education and literacy during a time of rigid racial segregation across Virginia. Click here to find out more.
