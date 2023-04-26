Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. FredNats finding their place
With Opening Day less than two months away for the Fredericksburg Nationals – the Washington Nationals’ Low-A minor-league baseball affiliate – preparations for the upcoming season are entering overdrive.
4. School overdose
A 15-year-old Woodbridge Senior High School student suffered an apparent drug overdose in a classroom on Monday, but survived and is expected to recover, police said.
3. Rumbles of thunder
Most of the day will be dry, but a cold front pushes through this afternoon and evening bringing scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs today will reach about 70 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Trafficking turtles
A Louisa County man amassed nearly $13,000 selling box turtles on Facebook Marketplace, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Stanlee Fazi pleaded guilty this week to turtle trafficking in a federal court in Alexandria.
1. Under Contract
Remember our recent report on 10309 Twin Leaf Drive in Bristow and its hidden room with shades of death metal and "Ghostbusters II?" It is now under contract.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will conclude its 2022–23 season with performances next month ranging from a CAMMO Voices concert to a Charlie Brown musical. Click here for details.
