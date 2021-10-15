Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tutor convicted
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Woodbridge man who worked as a children’s tutor on charges of transporting and receiving child pornography.
4. #21
During this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Football Team will retire Sean Taylor's jersey number 21. Taylor, 24, was killed in a botched burglary in 2007.
3. Very warm
Intervals of clouds and sunshine are in store today along with summery highs near 83 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Nuclear reactor
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin work to dismantle Fort Belvoir’s decommissioned nuclear reactor in November, according to Brenda Barber, the program manager for the Corps of Engineers Baltimore District.
1. Stabbing in Manassas Park
A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed during a dispute with a fellow employee in Manassas Park.
InsideOut
Take a tour of Leesburg's historic Morven Park mansion today, Saturday or Sunday. In its 240-year history, the mansion transformed from a modest fieldstone house into the impressive Greek Revival building we see today. Go to InsideNoVatix.com for tickets and more information.
