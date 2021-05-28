Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.