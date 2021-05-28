Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Murder arrests
Fairfax County police have two suspects in custody in Wednesday's shooting deaths of a husband and wife -- both military medical professionals -- outside their Springfield home.
4. Original Eagle
After 43 years coaching Osbourn boys tennis and 44 years teaching overall, the 69-year-old Glen Strickland is retiring at the end of this school year.
3. Rainy then cooler
Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into Saturday morning. Unsettled conditions linger throughout the day Saturday with lots of clouds, periodic showers, and much cooler temperatures. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Micron visit
Manassas was at the center of a push to juice U.S. semiconductor manufacturing this week, as Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) joined Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for a tour of Micron’s plant.
1. Safe travels
After 22 traffic fatalities, five of them motorcyclists, across Virginia in less than a week, state police are urging anyone traveling for the Memorial Day weekend to be extra cautious:
InsideOut
Tim Bauckman, owner of Tim's Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House announced yesterday that his ever-popular "Not on the Fourth of July" fireworks will go off at the Dumfries location for the last time on June 26. See Tim's Facebook page for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.