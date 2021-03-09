Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Waffles mourned

Roer's Zoofari in Reston lost beloved Waffles the giraffe and his new and not yet named giraffe companion in a Monday night barn fire. No other animals were hurt.

4. Empty classrooms

With all students who chose to return to in-person learning back in the classroom on a part-time basis, Prince William County Public Schools teachers and students are learning how to deal with a new reality: largely empty classrooms.

3. Sunny and warm

It's going to feel like spring today with a high of 68 degrees and sunshine, and the rest of the week looks to be even warmer. Get a detailed forecast here.

2. Silver Line update

The second phase of the Silver Line Metrorail project, from Reston to Ashburn in Loudoun County, is expected to be ready for turnover to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority by Labor Day weekend.

1. Get ready

Later this spring, cicadas in massive numbers will emerge from underground hideouts and take to the treetops in a rare — and incredibly loud! — ritual 17 years in the making.

InsideOut

SoberRide is back. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program, in collaboration with Lyft and community partners, will operate its 2021 St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide initiative March 17 and 18 in an effort to keep the roads safe from impaired drivers. Click here for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.