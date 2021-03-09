Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Waffles mourned
Roer's Zoofari in Reston lost beloved Waffles the giraffe and his new and not yet named giraffe companion in a Monday night barn fire. No other animals were hurt.
4. Empty classrooms
With all students who chose to return to in-person learning back in the classroom on a part-time basis, Prince William County Public Schools teachers and students are learning how to deal with a new reality: largely empty classrooms.
3. Sunny and warm
It's going to feel like spring today with a high of 68 degrees and sunshine, and the rest of the week looks to be even warmer. Get a detailed forecast here.
2. Silver Line update
The second phase of the Silver Line Metrorail project, from Reston to Ashburn in Loudoun County, is expected to be ready for turnover to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority by Labor Day weekend.
1. Get ready
Later this spring, cicadas in massive numbers will emerge from underground hideouts and take to the treetops in a rare — and incredibly loud! — ritual 17 years in the making.
InsideOut
SoberRide is back. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program, in collaboration with Lyft and community partners, will operate its 2021 St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide initiative March 17 and 18 in an effort to keep the roads safe from impaired drivers. Click here for details.
