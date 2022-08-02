Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Slowing down on U.S. 1?
The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending lowering the 45-mph speed limit on a 7.8-mile stretch of Richmond Highway in Fairfax, from Jeff Todd Way to I-95/I-495.
4. Island party
A tiny island sits at the mouth of the Occoquan Bay, just off the coast of Prince William County. Holiday Island is easy to miss on most days but this weekend it attracted about 160 boats for an annual island concert.
3. Hot and humid
Highs will reach near 90 degrees today with a mix of sun and clouds. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Robbery suspect
Police are searching for a Manassas-area man wanted for trying to rob a woman at knifepoint Sunday in the Irongate community.
1. Fully staffed
Faced with a national exodus of public-school educators, Fairfax County’s new superintendent of schools says she believes the county school system – Virginia’s largest – will be fully, or nearly fully, staffed up when classes begin in late August.
InsideOut
Boogie-woogie to Swing Dance Night at the ARTfactory in Manassas on Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Start with a 30-minute dance lesson and dress in vintage attire for a competitive costume contest, then dance to big band classics until 10:30 p.m. Click here for details.
