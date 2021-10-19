Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Metro woes continued
Metro says drastically reduced rail service will continue for the rest of the week as the investigation into last week’s Blue Line derailment continues.
4. Deadly crash
State police are investigating a fatal crash in Loudoun County that happened early Sunday, but wasn't discovered until several hours later by a passing motorist.
3. Sunny
Expect sunny skies today with a high of 72 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Unanswered questions
Regina Redman-Lollobrigido's family will lay her to rest this weekend with unanswered questions about why the legal system in Loudoun County failed to protect her.
1. Road work
Drivers should plan ahead for travel on Interstate 95 with scheduled overnight lane and ramp closures, as well as intermittent full traffic stops in the Fredericksburg area for Improve 95 project construction.
InsideOut
Loudoun County will host some of U.S. Figure Skating’s brightest stars and up-and-coming athletes at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series presented by Toyota.
