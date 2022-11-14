Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. U.Va. shootings
Police early this morning were searching for a football player in connection with a mass shooting that killed three and wounded two others late Sunday at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
4. Dog shot and killed
A Centreville man has been charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog on Friday.
3. Freeze warning
A freeze warning is in effect for areas near and east of the Interstate 95 corridor through 9 a.m. Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs near 48 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. New conservation leader
“You have some big shoes to fill!” That was the refrain Court Squires, the new executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, kept hearing from folks calling to congratulate her.
1. Tower and a chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems like a resort. Take a look around.
InsideOut
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
