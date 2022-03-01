Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Ukraine prayers
A cathedral in Northern Virginia was packed Monday afternoon as the Diocese of Arlington held a mass to pray for Ukraine.
4. Alarm.com expansion
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced state investment in an expansion of Alarm.com’s Tysons’s headquarters that the company hopes will create 180 new jobs.
3. Breezy and warmer
Today will start off cloudy but become mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Winds will be breezy with gusts as high as 18 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deputy on leave
A Fauquier County sheriff's deputy involved in a Friday morning crash that killed two people has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
1. Commuter lot arrest
What started as a domestic dispute Saturday at a Woodbridge commuter lot ended with a driver striking two people as a witness fired at the car in an attempt to stop him.
InsideOut
Two flags flown at Iwo Jima will remain on display at the National Museum of the Marine Corps through the end of March. Click here for details.
