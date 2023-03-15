Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Local teen competes
A Loudoun County teenager appeared Tuesday night on NBC's "The Voice," wowing judges in her blind audition with the song "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.
4. Big donation
The University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg has received its largest monetary gift in the school’s history – $30 million from the estate of alumna Irene Piscopo Rodgers.
3. Another blustery day
Today will be sunny with gusty winds and highs near 51 degrees. The forecast calls for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Clothing drive success
The recent Winter Clothing Drive led by 66 Express Outside the Beltway collected nearly 150 articles of warm clothes for Manassas-based nonprofit Boxes of Basics.
1. Unemployment rate
Virginia has one of the lowest state unemployment rates in the nation, but it rose last month and is now higher than it was a year ago.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will host its SoberRide initiative for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, providing a free ride home for those (age 21 and older) who may have had too much to drink.
