5. Full military honors
The unclaimed cremains of five veterans and one military spouse were laid to rest at Quantico National Cemetery earlier this month.
4. Education assessment
With the results of a national educational assessment showing significant declines in both reading and math, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is directing the Virginia Board of Education to raise Virginia’s testing standards.
3. Clouds to sun
Expect some patchy fog before 8 a.m. with clouds giving way to sunshine and highs near 73 today. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Union vote
Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
1. Flu surge
Inova Health has activated its internal emergency operations plan and nearly half of Stafford High School's students were out sick Friday due to a surge in flu and other respiratory viruses.
InsideOut
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative will be in operation for Halloween, with free Lyft rides home offered to those who may have had too much to drink.
