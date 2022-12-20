Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Union representation vote
Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system.
4. Real estate normalcy?
In terms of real-estate sales, 2023 is shaping up to look like the pre-COVID markets of 2018 and 2019, Northern Virginia real estate experts say.
3. Chilly day
It will be chilly today with highs near 40 degrees, and bitter tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Prepping for winter
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months.
1. Depp-Heard update
Actress Amber Heard says she has settled her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, apparently ending a legal saga that played out in a dramatic trial this spring in a Fairfax County courtroom.
InsideOut
There are still limited tickets left for Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” through Dec. 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
