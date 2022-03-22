Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Refugee school journey
Mountain View High graduate Eltaf Samim traversed six countries, completed seventh, eighth and ninth grade multiple times in different nations and turned in coursework in three languages on the way to get his high school diploma in Fairfax County this year.
4. Special report
People turning to Fairfax County's program for pandemic-related emergency rental and utility assistance are finding long delays and unreturned phone calls, staff writer James Jarvis reports.
3. Partly sunny
It will be a partly sunny Tuesday with highs near 68 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Use of force study
The Prince William County Police Department will use $250,000 in federal funding to examine officer’s use of force.
1. Kevin update
Remember Kevin, the brown and white dog shot several times last year and left for dead in Manassas Park? He's fully recovered and up for adoption!
InsideOut
The Hylton Family Series presents "Paddington Gets in a Jam," April 3 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, in Manassas. Click here for details.
