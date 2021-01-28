Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccinating teachers
More than 2,400 Prince William County Public Schools employees will receive COVID-19 vaccines this weekend in what School Board Chair Babur Lateef calls the state's largest clinic exclusively for school staff. Meanwhile, canceled vaccine appointments for Fairfax County teachers are being rescheduled this week.
4. Chatroom assault cases
Fairfax County police are asking for the public's help finding a man involved in two sexual assaults in the Falls Church area that began with social media chatrooms.
3. Snow showers possible
The National Weather Service says snow showers are possible this morning and may impact the morning commute. If the threat materializes, the NWS says, many roads could quickly turn icy. Monitor the forecast for updates here.
2. Mill at Occoquan moves ahead
The Mill at Occoquan, a major development proposed along the Occoquan River, took a step closer to reality Tuesday, with the Occoquan Planning Commission voting unanimously on zoning exceptions to pave the way for the project.
1. Unused E-ZPass funds
Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic: Some drivers in Virginia are getting notices that their E-ZPass accounts may be closed because they aren't being used enough, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
It's a sign of spring! Registration is now open for Arlington baseball leagues. It won't be entirely business as usual, but a number of Arlington youth baseball leagues are gearing up for play. Click here for more information.
