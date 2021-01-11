Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Oratorical goes on
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. from holding its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Program for middle and high school students this year - virtually.
4. Vaccines for school employees
Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all school employees as a part of the 1b group of other essential workers.
3. Half staff
Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds across Virginia in honor of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of injuries suffered in a clash with rioters in D.C. last week.
2. COVID-19 hit records
Virginia reported new single-day and seven-day records for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and hospitalizations for the virus hit another high.
1. Inauguration Day worries
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to cancel public gathering permits for the next two weeks, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24, to protect federal property around Inauguration Day, NBC Washington reports.
InsideOut
The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History wants to know what last year meant to you. The museum is collecting first person accounts for Stories of 2020, a digital time capsule filled with messages to future generations about life today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.