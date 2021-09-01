Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vaccines required
Loudoun County has joined Fairfax in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for high school athletes to participate in winter and spring sports.
4. Development plans
Two developers are working in concert to bring nearly 3,000 housing units and more than 2 million square feet of commercial space to Prince William County Parkway near Manassas.
3. Tornado watch
A tornado watch is in effect through 8 a.m. as the region begins to feel the impacts of former Hurricane Ida. A flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Firefighter hurt
A Loudoun County firefighter suffered minor burns to the forearm while battling a box truck on fire in Sterling on Saturday. The truck was filled with batteries.
1. State of emergency
Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from Tropical Depression Ida, which began moving across the area overnight.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular falls arts and craft show returns Sept. 25-26 after a year off due to COVID-19. Click here for details.
