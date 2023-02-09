Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Devlin surprise
Prince William County supervisors will take time to hammer out the legal repercussions of a seemingly unprecedented last-minute revision to a Bristow data center proposal.
4. SNAP update
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands.
3. Springlike temperatures
It won't feel like February today as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s under cloudy skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
4. Fire update
Fire officials say a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack started Tuesday morning's house fire that left a Sterling resident is in critical condition and killed three pets.
5. Pappy's back
Several products from the highly collectible Van Winkle line will be available through online lotteries through February and March.
InsideOut
The Mark Morris Dance Group celebrates The Beatles in "Pepperland," Saturday at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
