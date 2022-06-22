Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Vega victory
Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega prevailed in the six-way Republican primary yesterday for the party’s nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
4. Variable speed limits
A reminder if you’ll be traveling on northbound Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area: New variable speed limit signs go live today.
3. Strong storms possible
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today, mainly between 5 and 11 p.m. Some could produce small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be near 91 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Free bus
Having proved popular in the last several years, despite pandemic-related upheavals, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Program will offer even more options this fall.
1. Start times staying
The push to possibly move school start times for Prince William County Schools later appears to be over after a division-wide survey shows little appetite for change.
InsideOut
Start your Independence Day celebration early with fireworks and live music at Mount Vernon. Visit Washington’s Tomb at night, one of the few times the area is open in the evening. See mountvernon.org for more information.
