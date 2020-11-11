5. Veterans Day
In observance of Veterans Day 2020, Hero’s Bridge has a series of veteran portraits on display at Fauquier Hospital, aptly named Guardians of Freedom. The exhibit showcases regional veteran portraits taken with their military portrait.
4. Testing increase
Virginia will increase COVID-19 testing efforts and its messaging in an effort to mitigate this fall's rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, rather than reimpose restrictions, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
3. Rain on the way
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport yesterday tied a record high of 76 degrees set back in 1879. But we'll be cooling off over the next few days after some rain today into Thursday. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Back to school
Loudoun County Public Schools will welcome back students in three grades at the elementary level as well as senior academy students in December. The move was approved by the county’s school board Tuesday night, WTOP.com reports.
1. Hurricane season record
With less than a month remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season, the formation of Subtropical Storm Theta on Tuesday over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean made the 2020 season the most active on record.
InsideOut
The National Museum of the United States Army opens today at Fort Belvoir. Located off Fairfax County Parkway, the museum is accessible to everyone, and, while admission is free, timed tickets must be obtained online. Click here for details.
