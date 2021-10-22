Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. VP visit
Vice President Kamala Harris joined a Democratic gubernatorial campaign rally for Terry McAuliffe in Dumfries last night, telling the crowd, "Don't Texas Virginia."
4. Latino museum effort
A Northern Virginia community leader helped to drive a decades-long national effort to build a Latino American museum in Washington – an effort that overcame political divisions to bring Latino representation to the Smithsonian.
3. Partly cloudy
It will be a partly cloudy Friday with a high of about 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Route 123 relief?
Prince William County is moving forward with plans to build a flyover ramp at the intersection of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road near Occoquan.
1. Enrollment dip
Enrollment in Fairfax County’s public schools continues to dip, having now fallen more than 10,000 students since the onset of the pandemic.
InsideOut
With wooden barrels, car tires, zip lines and footpads marked with animal prints, the new ropes course at Upton Hill Regional Park in Arlington packs a lot of exercise opportunities into a compact parcel of land. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.