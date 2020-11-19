5. School plans
Despite rising COVID-19 cases around the region, Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts says he is not recommending any changes to the division's staggered plan to bring students back into classrooms.
4. Certified
The State Board of Elections in Virginia voted Wednesday to certify the state’s election results, two days later than expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Richmond’s voter registration office, NBC Washington reports.
3. Warming trend
It will be warmer today, with a high near 53 degrees, but even warmer Friday with sunny skies and a high near 64. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Police seek help
Arlington County police are searching for a man who twice sexually assaulted and attempted to hold a woman against her will Wednesday at a business on Wilson Boulevard.
1. Gun show?
A gun-show promoter has filed a lawsuit in Fairfax County Circuit Court seeking an exemption to state COVID-19 gathering restrictions for a large gun show this weekend at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas presents storytelling with Mrs. Claus from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20 at the Kellar Theatre at 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Seating will be sold by boxes and each box has four seats. All boxes will be socially distanced to allow families to enjoy the evening. Click here for tickets and more details.
