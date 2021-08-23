Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Back to school!
The school year begins today in Prince William and Fairfax counties with students attending class in-person, five days a week for the first time in more than a year.
4. Earthquake anniversary
Ten years ago today, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in central Virginia, leaving behind millions of dollars in damages and a rattled East Coast.
3. Warming up
Temperatures will be warming up for the work and school week, with heat indices back up to the mid/upper 90s by Tuesday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Teen arrested
A Fauquier County teenager has been charged with assault and battery after unsuspecting outdoor diners in Warrenton were sprayed with a fire extinguisher last week.
1. Afghan refugees
Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport this weekend and are temporarily being housed at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
InsideOut
The McLean Community Center has announced plans for a return of the “Harvest Happenings” festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.