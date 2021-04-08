Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. It's official
Virginia lawmakers on Wednesday signed off on amendments that make the possession of small amounts of recreational marijuana and homegrown plants legal in the state in July as opposed to 2024.
4. Ferry grounded
The Kuhn family planned to put the historic White's Ferry between Leesburg and Poolesville, Maryland back in the water this month after purchasing the operation in February, but they are facing some procedural delays.
3. Partly sunny
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a high of about 70 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Coach leaving
Alex Urquhart announced to his team Tuesday that he has resigned as Woodbridge High School's head football coach after one year.
1. Chief resigns
Haymarket Police Chief Kevin Lands has agreed to part ways with the town after officials say he cost several thousands in overtime and jeopardized grant opportunities.
InsideOut
Art A La Carte Gallery at 310 Mill St., in Occoquan is hosting an art show featuring watercolor artist Katherine Taylor. The gallery will hold a reception on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.
