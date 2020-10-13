Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia
5. Mountain lion sighting?
A Haymarket resident's trail cam captured a feline-looking creature with a long tail cross a clearing in the rain yesterday. Jennifer Farmer says her family has seen the usual wildlife on the trail camera -- deer, coyotes and even a bear -- but nothing that looked like the animal on the video.
4. Voter registration deadline
Today is the deadline to register to vote for the general election on Nov. 3. Registration applications by mail must be sent to your local board of elections office and postmarked by today. To register in person, find your local voter registration office online.
3. Foggy morning
Expect patchy fog before 8 a.m. then an otherwise cloudy morning gradually becoming sunny. Highs will be near 72. It'll also be breezy with northwest wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID-19 positivity rates down
Virginia's average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests has fallen back to its lowest level since the pandemic began, and both the Fairfax and Alexandria health districts have also hit new lows, the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday.
1. Potential new calendar
Prince William County school officials have tentatively added Jewish, Hindu and Muslim holidays to the 2021-22 school calendar, and they're asking for parent input. The calendar incorporates additional holidays that reflect the diversity of the community, school officials said.
InsideOut
The Temple Hall Farm Pumpkin Patch at 15855 Limestone School Road, Leesburg, continues through Oct. 31. Your entry fee includes a pumpkin. There is a playground, jumping pillow and slides for the kids. Click here for details.
