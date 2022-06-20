Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Free VRE?
As part of a proposed initiative presented to the Virginia Railway Express Operations Board Friday morning, all VRE rides would be free for the month of September.
4. Man and dog killed
A Lake Ridge man and his dog both died late Saturday after being struck by a drunken driver on Old Bridge Road, police say.
3. Pleasant day
It will be a mostly sunny Monday with highs near 82 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Tysons Corner Center shooting
Fairfax County police are searching for D.C. rapper Noah Settles in connection with Saturday's shooting that closed Tysons Corner Center and sent panicked shoppers fleeing or searching for places to hide.
1. Primary election
Republicans will hit the polls tomorrow to pick a nominee in the newly-configured 7th Congressional District. Six candidates will be on the ballot June 21 seeking the party nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.
InsideOut
State leaders recently formally dedicated Virginia’s newest state park – Seven Bends – which consists of 1,066 acres situated in the geographically unique Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
