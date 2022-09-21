Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Washington Monument vandalized
U.S. Park Police say a man is in custody after the base of the Washington Monument was vandalized with red paint Tuesday night.
4. Independent Hill project
A mixed-use complex that includes nearly 200 new homes in Independent Hill has been approved.
3. Sunny day
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 85 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Shelter celebration
The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes.
1. No more bidding wars
As home-sellers continue trying to gauge how much buyers will pay, fewer across the region are seeing contracts come in higher than listing price.
InsideOut
The annual National Museum of Americans in Wartime "Tank Farm" open house in Nokesville returns Sept. 24-25 with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display. Click here for details.
