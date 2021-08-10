Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bus driver shortage
Hundreds of children in Stafford were left waiting at bus stops for hours Monday morning as the county started the new school year with a severe shortage of bus drivers.
4. Watch your step
Not surprisingly, more of us got dogs during the pandemic. But we aren't doing a very good job of cleaning up after them, according to a new report.
3. Hot and stormy?
It will be hot and humid today, with heat index values near 100 degrees and the possibility of severe storms later in the day. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Nightclub shooting
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when shots were fired during a fight in Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge early Sunday.
1. Lottery winner
A Woodbridge man recently won $7 million dollars with a Virginia Lottery scratch off ticket he bought at a Fairfax County Safeway.
InsideOut
“Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.