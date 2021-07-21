Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Special report
Thousands of Virginians have requested access to Virginia Employment Commission services in languages other than English or Spanish - without much success.
4. New Wawa
Wawa is looking to build its first store within Manassas city limits.
3. Wildfire smoke
Smoke from wildfires out west is traveling on the jet stream to the D.C. area, causing some hazy skies the next few days. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Officer indicted
A former officer with the Fairfax County Police Department has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
1. Algae bloom warning
If your summer plans include an afternoon swimming or boating at Lake Anna, you might want to think again.
InsideOut
For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to enter the landmark Washington D.C. Temple, located in Kensington, Maryland. WTOP.com has the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.