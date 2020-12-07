5. WFT topples Steelers
The Washington Football Team stunned the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 last night to secure its third straight victory and remain in contention for the NFC East division title.
4. Bus route changes
OmniRide’s fall service change will take effect on Monday, Dec. 14, and will include changes to most routes.
3. Wind chill
Brisk northwest winds will make for a chilly day with wind chills around freezing and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Building implosion scheduled
Virginia’s Rosslyn skyline is set to change this weekend with the planned implosion of the former Holiday Inn building, with surrounding road closures expected, WTOP.com reports.
1. Quarantine reduced
The Virginia Department of Health on Monday announced reduced quarantine guidelines and contract tracing priorities as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
InsideOut
This Friday through Sunday and again Dec. 26-28 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., see Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment. See mountvernon.org for more information.
