5. Transform 66
Driving either direction on Interstate 66 west of Interstate 495, it’s impossible to miss the road work. But managers of the $3.7 billion Transform 66 project say work has never been moving faster.
4. What's that boom?
Training at Quantico Marine Corps base over the next two weeks will include several late-night and overnight exercises, and some will be quite loud.
3. Sunny and pleasant
It will be a sunny day with a high of about 83 degrees and a low near 64. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. More beds
Inova Health System filed a letter of intent with the Commonwealth of Virginia last week to build 20 additional inpatient behavioral health beds at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
1. Vaccine clinic
The Prince William County Health District is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas.
InsideOut
The Vienna Community Band, which currently is planning a number of concerts for the remainder of the calendar year after a COVID shutdown, is recruiting new musicians in all sections. Click here for details.
