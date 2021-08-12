Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. The wealthiest
A new ranking of the wealthiest localities in the country aims to adjust for the cost of living in such rich places, but it turns out that Northern Virginia is so well off that the adjustment doesn't change much.
4. Loudoun transgender vote
The Loudoun County School Board voted Wednesday to pass a measure that would expand the rights of transgender students in the county’s schools.
3. Extreme heat today
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the D.C. area today with heat index values expected to reach 105 degrees to 110 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Firefighter death
In nearby news, a Maryland firefighter was killed Wednesday night fighting a house fire possibly caused by lightning in Frederick County, WTOP.com reports.
5. Preserving nature
The Northern Virginia Conservation Trust has preserved a nearly 6-acre parcel of forested land in Clifton that protects a segment of Popes Head Creek.
InsideOut
The Town of Occoquan and the Occoquan Business Partners will host Discover Occoquan Week from Aug. 13 to 22. Click here for details.
