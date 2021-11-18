Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Lunar eclipse
A deep partial lunar eclipse will darken the moon for much of North America overnight tonight, as most locations will see up to 97 percent of the moon slip into Earth’s shadow.
4. Parent rally
Republican lawmakers and Virginia parents trying to capitalize on their success in the November election gathered across from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to voice opposition to mask mandates and lessons about racism.
3. Warm and breezy
It will be a warm Thursday for November with highs near 73 degrees and breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Additional charges
Police say after a 23-year-old Manassas woman struck a pedestrian on Centreville Road, she took his cell phone and threw it, preventing him from calling for help. She now faces felony homicide charges.
1. Not a bird or plane
If you saw a double-decker bus high over Tysons on Tuesday, you weren't imagining things. The bus was one of three food trucks that were hoisted by cranes 11 stories in the air to be placed on The Perch, the 2.5-acre sky park that is part of Capital One Center. And we've got pictures here.
InsideOut
From Saturday through Dec. 4, take a tour of Leesburg's Davis Mansion at Morven Park with the halls decked out for the holidays. In its 240-year history, the mansion transformed from a modest fieldstone house into the impressive Greek Revival building we see today. Go to InsideNoVatix.com for tickets and more information.
