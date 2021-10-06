Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Belvoir renaming?
The commission charged with renaming military bases that honor the Confederacy said it is uncertain whether Fort Belvoir will fall within its jurisdiction, its chair told InsideNoVa.
4. Town Hall update
Three members of Prince William County's Racial and Social Justice Commission appear to have violated the panel’s bylaws and the Virginia Freedom of Information Act with a Tuesday night town hall meeting.
3. Scattered showers, again
It will be cooler but still humid today with a high of about 73 degrees and scattered thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Motion fails
A resolution regarding the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors's intention not to fund non-governmental entities that imposed COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandates failed due to the lack of a second during a meeting Tuesday.
1. U-Haul pursuit
Two men, one from Dumfries and the other from Maryland, were arrested Monday night after a knifepoint robbery followed by a high-speed chase involving a U-Haul in Stafford County.
InsideOut
A vampire is set to haunt the stage as the Manassas Ballet Theatre presents “Dracula” live at the Hylton Performing Arts Center Oct. 15-17, and virtually, too, beginning Oct. 30. Click here for details.
