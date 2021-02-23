Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Wind advisory
It's going to be a breezy day with sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the D.C. area through 6 p.m. Monitor the forecast for updates here.
4. Tim's closing
Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crab House, a landmark on the Potomac River outside Dumfries for nearly three decades, must close for good after Potomac Shores declined to renew the lease, owner Tim Bauckman said.
3. Think big
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner says he will lobby for additional funding for the region’s transit systems in the upcoming COVID relief bill and is telling the leaders of WMATA, the Virginia Railway Express and others to “think big.”
2. Wrong direction
As the United States tops 500,000 deaths related to COVID-19, Virginia reported its worst single-day death total to date on Monday, the third straight day of record high numbers for the state.
1. Death penalty no more?
Virginia lawmakers gave final passage to legislation abolishing the death penalty Monday, sending the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he’ll sign it, the Virginia Mercury writes.
InsideOut
Reconciliation Community Church in Independent Hill will hold a free drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. The church is at 14654 Joplin Road, Manassas. Click here for more information.
