Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Eased pandemic restrictions
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday amended Virginia's mask mandate and eased restrictions on mass gatherings ahead of high school football games this weekend.
4. Walk-in vaccines
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge is now taking walk-ins.
3. Windy, very windy
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the D.C. area in effect from noon today through 2 p.m. Saturday. Sustained winds of 20-35 mph are expected with gusts up to 50-60 mph.
2. Tooting our horn
InsideNoVa/Prince William on Thursday was named the winner of the Virginia Press Association’s Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service for its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Northern Virginia.
1. Mall murder arrest
Prince William County police say the final suspect in a deadly double shooting outside Manassas Mall earlier this month turned himself in Thursday.
InsideOut
The Dale City Moose Lodge is holding a craft show this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15424 Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge. They'll have lots of gifts for Mother's Day on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.