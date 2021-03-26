Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Local health
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are asking Gov. Ralph Northam to give them authority to locally administer health services, rather than relying on the state.
4. Falling grades
The numbers of Prince William County middle- and high-schoolers failing at least two classes increased dramatically during the first half of this school year as students struggled with virtual learning.
3. Wind advisory
It will be a warm Friday, with a high temperatures nearing 80, but a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Click here for forecasts based on ZIP code.
2. Weigh-station shooting
A man was fatally shot and two people were injured Thursday after an altercation at a King George County weigh station led to a shooting involving state police, Richmond.com reports.
1. Fish and chips are back
The Long John Silver's restaurant in Dale City, around since 1980, has reopened under new ownership.
InsideOut
Potomac Mills, Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, and Apple Blossom mall in Winchester will be offering socially distanced photos with the Easter Bunny through April 3. Visit the bunny Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
