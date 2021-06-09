Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Election results
Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala on Tuesday bested a field of six candidates to win the Democratic nomination to run for lieutenant governor, while former Gov.Terry McAuliffe easily won the party's nod to run for the office again. See all the winners and losers on our election page.
4. Ex-officer indicted
Wayne Bombara, a former sergeant in the Manassas City Police Department, was indicted on multiple counts of child pornography possession Monday after a grand jury investigation conducted by the Virginia Attorney General’s office.
3. Chance of rain
Another warm day is in store, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs will reach about 89 degrees today, with a 60 percent chance of rain. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Judge rules
A judge has ruled that a Loudoun County teacher on administrative leave after he said he would refuse to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns must be reinstated by the school division.
1. New superintendent
Interim Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler has been appointed superintendent, the school board announced yesterday.
InsideOut
Taste of Woodbridge returns Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge. There will be food tastings, exhibitors, interactive fun and live entertainment. Tasting tickets are $1 each. See stonebridgeptc.com for more information.
