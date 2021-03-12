Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Winning ticket
Check your tickets! Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the Giant Food at 10100 Dumfries Road in Manassas.
4. Virus variant
The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday announced that the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351, known as the South African variant, has been identified in a resident of Northern Virginia.
3. Record highs
Record highs were set at the D.C. region's major airports yesterday, with highs of 79 at all three. It was the warmest day since Oct. 22 across the region. But the National Weather Service says cooler temps are making a comeback. Click here to check the forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine ride
OmniRide local buses are serving three Prince William County COVID-19 vaccine sites with stops close to each location.
1. Murder cases
Randy Allen Taylor, who is serving two life sentences for the 2013 murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy in Central Virginia, recently led investigators to her remains, and could now face prosecution for the 2010 murder of 19-year-old Samantha Clarke in Orange County, WTOP reports.
InsideOut
Want to make art at home? Join the Hylton Performing Arts Center for a three-part workshop exploring women veterans’ self and social identity through mixed media. The workshops begin March 18 and are free and open to all women veterans. Click here for more information.
