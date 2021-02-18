Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Back to classrooms
The Prince William County School Board last night approved a plan for all students who have selected hybrid learning to return to classes beginning next week.
4. Name change
Lord Fairfax Community College will change its name, that of a 17th-century colonial land baron who owned slaves.
3. Snow and ice
The D.C. area is under a winter storm warning with a heavy, wintry mix of precipitation expected. Schools, courthouses and the federal government are closed today due to the storm.
2. Hospital ownership
Novant Health and UVA Health are in discussions for UVA Health to acquire full ownership of Novant Health UVA Health System, the institutions announced Wednesday.
1. Restrictions easing
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday touted Virginia's new statewide pre-registration program for COVID-19 vaccines and announced plans to ease some pandemic restrictions.
InsideOut
The Leesburg Public Art Commission invites local arts organizations to submit requests for funding for proposed arts activities that will take place in the town this fiscal year. Interested arts organizations should submit an online application here: www.leesburgva.gov/artsgrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.