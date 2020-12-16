Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Snow, sleet, freezing rain?
Snow is expected to begin falling between 9 and 11 a.m. this morning across Northern Virginia, turning to a wintry mix later in the day. Loudoun and Fauquier counties and points west may see several inches of snow while the Interstate 95 corridor will probably get a wintry mix. Stay with us through the day for updates.
4. Crowd protests new chief
A group of about 30 protesters yesterday called for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to reverse their decision to hire D.C.’s police chief Peter Newsham as the county’s next top cop.
3. No COVID-19 info from school
An attempt to have Culpeper County Public Schools release a weekly coronavirus rundown to the public failed during a Monday school board meeting. “The concern is that releasing this will cause more fear and more dissension and more controversy …You can’t tell me that doesn’t already go on," said School Board member Barbara Brown.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations, death soar
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia and Northern Virginia seems to have stabilized over the past three days, but hospitalizations and deaths continue to soar, according to new reports Tuesday.
1. Body-worn cameras
Starting today, police officers in Arlington County will begin wearing body cameras as part of their uniforms, WTOP.com reports. The cameras will record all dispatch calls, as well as enforcement and investigative contacts. Arlington police said in a statement that officers assigned to patrol, special operations, community outreach, K-9 and the Emergency Response Team would get a camera.
InsideOut
The Stafford Christmas Parade is set for this Saturday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m., at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Celebrate Virginia Parkway. For more information, see Staffordchristmasparade.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.