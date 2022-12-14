Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet moves through tonight into Thursday morning.
4. Snow-day plans
Speaking of wintry weather, Fairfax County Public Schools will use five built-in snows days before moving to online instruction should inclement weather strike the region significantly during the winter months.
3. Recall petition
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office.
2. House fire
A Tuesday afternoon fire displaced seven adults and left heavy damage to their home in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas.
1. Booze at the park
Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events.
InsideOut
Illuminations at Mount Vernon returns this weekend both Saturday and Sunday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. See George Washington’s estate illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns, visit an 18th-century winter encampment and a winter market. Fireworks end the evening starting at 8:30 p.m. See mountvernon.org for details.
