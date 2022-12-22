Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Wintry mix
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia through 8 a.m., and flood watches for later in the day, all ahead of an arctic cold front moving in Friday. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
4. Tennis teacher arrested
A 29-year-old tennis instructor from Woodbridge was arrested and charged Tuesday for sex offenses involving a juvenile in Loudoun County.
3. Winter commencement
Students from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 different countries comprised the more than 5,000 graduates who completed another phase of life’s journey during George Mason University’s winter commencement exercises.
2. Llama drama
Authorities caught a stray llama after a frenetic foot chase Sunday in Fairfax County. And there's video.
1. FBI headquarters
A federal spending bill budgets $375 million to construct a new suburban FBI headquarters. The General Services Administration is considering Springfield as a possible site, along with Landover and Greenbelt in Maryland.
InsideOut
The Bull Run Festival of Lights continues through Jan. 8 at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Click here for details and tickets.
