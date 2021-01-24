5. Wintry mix, then snow?
Wintry precipitation is possible tonight, particularly west of the Capital Beltway, as a low pressure system moves through the area. Little to no accumulation is expected, though there may be some slick spots. A snow threat is possible later in the week, so stay tuned. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall
Virginia's post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases has not been as bad as feared, according to new data from the University of Virginia, and the number of Virginians being treated for the virus in hospitals and nursing homes has fallen significantly in the past 10 days.
3. Second doses coming
Prince William County health officials say they are working offline to get second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who have already had the first dose.
2. Washington Monument to stay closed
WTOP reports the Washington Monument will remain closed indefinitely to the public to protect staff and visitors from COVID-19. The monument closed on Jan. 11 as part of security measures around President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
1. New Dickey's BBQ pit
Retired military veteran Mark Klawitter recently inked a development deal with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to bring a franchise to Dale City, though the exact location isn't known just yet.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center Veterans and the Arts Initiative kicks off Feb. 3 with a session on smart phone photography. The initiative has served as an arts and community hub for our local veterans, servicemembers, their families and community members since 2014. Click here for more information.
