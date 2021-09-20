Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School bus problems
Kids seated on the school bus floor, elementary-aged sisters dropped off far from home and delays, lots of delays. Area school systems are still struggling with transportation woes.
4. Murder attempt
A Sterling man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order following a hammer attack on his wife.
3. Cool down coming
After some morning fog, highs today will reach about 79 degrees. A cool down is coming later this week as summer officially turns to fall. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Late night training
Some late-night and overnight training will be happening at Quantico Marine Corps base over the next two weeks. Click here for the schedule.
1. Mourning Coach Moore
Counselors will be available today as Woodbridge High School students and staff mourn the loss of variety football coach Fred Moore, who died following a medical emergency during the game Friday night.
InsideOut
The State Fair of Virginia returns starting this Friday after a year off due to the pandemic. The event in Doswell continues through Oct. 3. Click here for details.
