Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Murder case
Police believe they have found the body of a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing since Dec. 21 – and two suspects are now charged with his murder.
4. Superintendent apology
Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
3. Windy day
Brisk winds and cooler temperatures are on tap today, with gusts up to 35 mph and highs near 50 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Kline Farm proposal postponed
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months? Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14.
1. Post-holiday food drive
To help local food pantries restock their shelves after the holidays, Fairfax County recently kicked off its annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive. Through Feb. 18, Fastran buses will make weekly visits to local grocery stores and collect nonperishable food donations to feed those in need.
InsideOut
Historic Manassas Inc. hosts downtown’s annual Souper Bowl on Feb. 3 from 6-9 p.m. Restaurants and shops are entering their best soups for a chance to be crowned the favorite. Purchase a $12 tasting pass to sample all the soups and then vote for the bowl you liked best. For details and tickets, visit InsideNoVaTix.com.
