5. Stadium coming to Woodbridge?
Will Woodbridge be home to the new Washington Commanders football stadium? The team has purchased more than 200 acres in eastern Prince William County.
4. Busy holiday weekend ahead
Peak travel for Memorial Day weekend around Virginia gets underway Friday, with pre-pandemic levels of congestion expected on the interstates, state transportation officials say.
3. Where did summer go?
Cooler temperatures continue today with rain in the forecast and highs only near 61 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Wellness center
Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw, Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay and other community leaders came together last week to celebrate the first Wellness Center for Older Adults in Fairfax County.
1. McLean Lidl
Lidl will open its McLean store on June 1 with a ribbon cutting and gifts cards for the first 100 customers.
InsideOut
The 28th Annual Manassas Railway Fest returns June 4 in downtown Manassas with model railroad displays, Virginia Railway Express excursions and plenty of fun for kids and adults. See historicmanassas.org for more information.
