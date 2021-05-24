Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. All of them
Woodbridge High School senior Aisha Khan will attend Harvard University in the fall after being accepted by five Ivy League colleges as well as Stanford.
4. Unlimited guests
Prince William County Public Schools’ high school graduation ceremonies at Jiffy Lube Live will have unlimited seating for guests, according to an email sent by the school system on Friday, and facemasks will be optional.
3. A chance of rain
After a hot weekend, a cold front will bring temperatures back to near normal today, along with increasing shower chances, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Campaign trail
Campaigns are typically different depending on the candidate. Throw in a pandemic and a few first-time statewide candidates, and campaign tactics can run the gamut.
1. Weekend murder
A 24-year-old Reston man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father Saturday morning.
InsideOut
The 26th Annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival returns June 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Old Town Manassas. The free celebration features model train displays, train memorabilia, specialty vendors, and live performances. See visitmanassas.org for details.
