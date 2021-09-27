Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bus Rapid Transit?
Extending a bus rapid transit line along the Route 1 corridor in Prince William County would be more cost-effective than Metrorail to ease traffic congestion, but denser development is needed to drive ridership, according to transportation planners.
4. VCU hazing
Eleven people have been indicted in connection to the hazing death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes of Loudoun County.
3. Warm and sunny
It will be a mostly sunny day with a light south wind and high temperatures around 80 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Win for the coach
One week after defensive coach Fred Moore collapsed on the field and died later that night, his Woodbridge Vikings’ defense paid tribute in the best way they could—by putting forth a dominant performance in a 22-8 Cardinal District opening victory Friday night.
1. Deadly crash
A 65-year-old Culpeper woman died Friday following a crash in Nokesville that left two others injured.
InsideOut
The Haunt returns to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton starting Oct. 3. Click here for all the terrifying details.
