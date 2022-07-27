Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. We're not the worst!
Stacker has compiled a list of the worst commutes in Virginia and, somehow, Northern Virginia doesn't rank in the top five.
4. Body-worn cameras grant
Faced with a tsunami of digital evidence from body-worn and in-car video cameras, high-tech forensic tools and other devices, Fairfax County officials are seeking a $1 million grant to pay for staff to manage the data flow and ensure timely accessibility.
3. Dog days
A typical summer pattern is in place today and through the rest of the week, with warm and humid conditions and isolated thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Leesburg fire
A two-alarm fire early Tuesday destroyed a townhouse in Leesburg, left a firefighter injured and displaced 13 residents.
1. Daily service to Germany
United Airlines has announced plans to inaugurate service between Washington Dulles Airport and Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport in May 2023. The daily service is expected to operate seasonally.
InsideOut
Throughout the rest of this month and early August, Wolf Trap’s Children’s Theater-in-the-Woods Program is hosting affordable performances for children and families. Click here for details.
